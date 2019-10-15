Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Boston Scientific (OTCMKTS:BSX) Financial Contrast

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -388.10% -274.72% Boston Scientific 13.85% 23.29% 9.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biostage and Boston Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Scientific 0 1 19 2 3.05

Boston Scientific has a consensus target price of $45.58, indicating a potential upside of 20.04%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Biostage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Biostage has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biostage and Boston Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage $80,000.00 224.51 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Boston Scientific $9.82 billion 5.38 $1.67 billion $1.47 25.83

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Biostage on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, microcatheters, and drainage catheters to treat various cancers. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to treat abnormalities; remote patient management system; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, mapping system, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and palliate pulmonary diseases within the airway and lungs; products to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; deep brain stimulation systems for the treatment of parkinson's disease, tremor, and intractable primary and secondary dystonia; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

