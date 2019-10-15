Bitcloud One Day Volume Reaches $23.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $58,651.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,164,100 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

