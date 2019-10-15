BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the August 30th total of 8,860,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $725,638.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $400,408.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,363,730 shares of company stock valued at $86,435,352. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 11.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 175,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $2,297,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 price objective on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

NYSE:BJ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. 423,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a net margin of 1.59%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

