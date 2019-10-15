Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 30th total of 395,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $330.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, insider James Keenan purchased 50,000 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Pungello purchased 6,500 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,664.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 106,500 shares of company stock valued at $559,900 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

