Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $49,493.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000081 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

