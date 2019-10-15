Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to post $230.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.05 million and the lowest is $221.12 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $190.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $918.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $849.02 million to $968.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $904.70 million, with estimates ranging from $751.54 million to $964.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.56 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 539.17% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 86,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $294,364.84. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 55,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $189,207.26. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,607 shares of company stock valued at $499,930. Insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 721.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 160.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 148.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 644,396 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BE opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

