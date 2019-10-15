Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.30 and last traded at C$17.27, approximately 17,407 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 26,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

