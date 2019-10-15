BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.20 ($63.02) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.58 ($59.97).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €45.39 ($52.78) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.00.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.