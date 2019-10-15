Bodycote’s (BOY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 869.58 ($11.36).

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 697 ($9.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 708.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 774.86. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 646 ($8.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 909.50 ($11.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Dominique Yates acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £210,300 ($274,794.20).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

