Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4,405.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after buying an additional 10,123,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 184.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $13,798,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $342.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

