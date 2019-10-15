Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.88 and its 200-day moving average is $183.29.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.11.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,720. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

