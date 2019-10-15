Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 33.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 755.2% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 139.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $178.54 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.78.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

