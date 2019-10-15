Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

BDX stock opened at $252.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $264.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.00.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

