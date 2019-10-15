Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WIFI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 10,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $150,224.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,732.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hagan sold 98,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,979.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,056,229 shares in the company, valued at $19,170,556.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,674. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 48.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 25.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.7% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WIFI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. 434,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $412.66 million, a PE ratio of -311.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

