Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Set at $2.30 by Barclays

Barclays set a $2.30 price objective on Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bombardier from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins downgraded Bombardier to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bombardier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.15.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $1.19 on Friday. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.