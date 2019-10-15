Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2019

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

NYSE BOOT opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $999,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at $459,913.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

