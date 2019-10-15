BoutsPro (BOUTS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,622.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 3% against the dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $86,363.00 and $25,622.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00226886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.01120150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091232 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro launched on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

