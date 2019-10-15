BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in BP were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in BP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in BP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in BP by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in BP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

Shares of BP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,969,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,572. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.