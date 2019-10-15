BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE BPT opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.18.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.71% and a return on equity of 12,033.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

