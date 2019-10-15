Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) PT Set at $19.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDN. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of BDN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.42. 1,213,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,675. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,522 shares in the company, valued at $981,769.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 690.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 532,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 465,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 256.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 132,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 95,593 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $14,118,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $8,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

