Bread Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. Bread has a market cap of $26.85 million and $1.20 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003634 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, Kucoin, IDEX and Cobinhood. During the last week, Bread has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00227230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.01068524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bread

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

