Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $311.89

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $311.89 and traded as high as $335.80. Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at $331.80, with a volume of 955,391 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 350.80 ($4.58).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 311.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 311.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan bought 33,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £99,354 ($129,823.60). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,969,140.

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.