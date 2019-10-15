Brickblock (BBK) Price Reaches $0.0174 on Exchanges

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $12,446.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Brickblock Token Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

