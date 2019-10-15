Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Bridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bridge Bancorp to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

NASDAQ BDGE opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $587.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum bought 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at $272,007.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Santacroce sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $43,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,677.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDGE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

