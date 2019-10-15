Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $14.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,551,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 89,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,590. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

