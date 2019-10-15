Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $193.52. 23,682,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,151,824. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $195.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.72.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.