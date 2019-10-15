Bridgeworth LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,928,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,122,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,357,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,309,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.55.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.09. 1,722,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.20. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

In related news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

