Bridgeworth LLC Sells 4,198 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. 63,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,987. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

