Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.27. 508,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,466. The stock has a market cap of $841.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.13 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 214.61% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guang Yang acquired 50,000 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 245,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

