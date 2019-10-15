Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

NYSE BCO opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

