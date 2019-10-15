Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 447 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $59,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,037,000 after purchasing an additional 470,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,312,954,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $827.86. 19,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,820. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.20 and a 52 week high of $857.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $824.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $754.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $732.55.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,385,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total value of $22,992,195.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares in the company, valued at $147,352,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,531 shares of company stock worth $91,910,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

