Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 10,787 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $78,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,148. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.15.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.