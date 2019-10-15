Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Broadwind Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 1,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,343. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. On average, analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192,208 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

