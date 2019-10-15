Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.76. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley set a $54.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.10.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 7,187 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

