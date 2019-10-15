Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will post sales of $188.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.90 million. Cadence Bancorp reported sales of $122.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $763.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.20 million to $779.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $770.91 million, with estimates ranging from $742.90 million to $794.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CADE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In other news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. purchased 64,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $996,529.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,311.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks purchased 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,200.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 99,361 shares of company stock worth $1,567,366 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $691,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $10,371,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 19,105.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 64.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

