Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Smith Micro Software reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMSI shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $229,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 75.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

