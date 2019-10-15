Brokerages Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Price Target at €71.94

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €70.93 ($82.48).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.40 ($65.58) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of GXI traded up €2.70 ($3.14) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €65.70 ($76.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 1-year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of €66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.42.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.