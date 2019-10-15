Brokerages Set Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) PT at $21.00

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upped their target price on Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE:GFF opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Griffon has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $574.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.20 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Griffon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,888,000 after buying an additional 169,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Griffon by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 182,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Griffon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 484,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

