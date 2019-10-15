Brokerages Set Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) PT at $20.00

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti raised their price target on Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $485,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 19,486.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPAR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. 433,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. Spartan Motors has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $247.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

