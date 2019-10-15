Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,100.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and last traded at GBX 2,100 ($27.44), with a volume of 3915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRK shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,350 ($30.71)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,958.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,904.22. The company has a market capitalization of $293.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.22%.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

