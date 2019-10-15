Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Short Interest Up 10.1% in September

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,020,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 30th total of 12,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BF.B traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.84. 919,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.14 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.