Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Lowered to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners lowered shares of Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BF.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on Brown-Forman and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on Brown-Forman in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Brown-Forman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Brown-Forman from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.13.

BF.B opened at $63.25 on Friday. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.14 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 24.70%. Brown-Forman’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown-Forman will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

