BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.23% of BRP worth $39,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BRP by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BRP by 81.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BRP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BRP by 944.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in BRP by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. BRP Inc has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0752 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a $66.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

