C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Holdings Increased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,894,000 after buying an additional 65,788 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 438,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,125,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,873,000 after buying an additional 111,607 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

CHRW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.29. 136,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,303. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $721,124.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

