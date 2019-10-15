Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 119000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

Cache Exploration Company Profile (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

