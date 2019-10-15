Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.15

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and traded as low as $12.07. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

