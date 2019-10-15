Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 142.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 116,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. 4,782,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,643,263. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

