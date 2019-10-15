Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,738.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter.

UTF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,019. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

