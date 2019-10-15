Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWO. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 240.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 39,989 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWO traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,169. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

