Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 935.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 63,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 271,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,212.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,696,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,896. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 107.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.96.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

